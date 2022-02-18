Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CBRE Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average is $90.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 587,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,609,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.