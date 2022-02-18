Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Up 41.6% in January

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the January 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,052. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $164.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

