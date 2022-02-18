Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in January

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 383.5 days.
OTCMKTS:XJNGF opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.49.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (XJNGF)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.