XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

XPO traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,480. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.