XSGD Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $185.78 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.79 or 0.06923560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,093.33 or 1.00039504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00051556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 264,738,171 coins and its circulating supply is 251,101,143 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

