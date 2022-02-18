Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71.

Several brokerages have commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,626 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,514. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,790.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

