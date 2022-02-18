Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

YNDX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of YNDX opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $87.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

