Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
YNDX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.
Shares of YNDX opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $87.11.
About Yandex
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
