Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $102,949.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.00 or 0.07115957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,540.90 or 0.99995472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

