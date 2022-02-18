YooShi Price Tops $0.0000 (YOOSHI)

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. YooShi has a market cap of $158.66 million and $4.06 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YooShi has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YooShi coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.42 or 0.06940834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,219.42 or 1.00112683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003131 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

Buying and Selling YooShi

