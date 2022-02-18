Youdao (NYSE:DAO) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.84.

Shares of DAO opened at $12.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Youdao has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.71.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 289,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Youdao by 96.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after buying an additional 799,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

