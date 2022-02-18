YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 53,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.