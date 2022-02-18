YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 53,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after buying an additional 6,180,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,098.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,133,421 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 913,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $12,605,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $3,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

