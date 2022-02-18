Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has $143.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $134.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.41.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock opened at $123.48 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $139.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.