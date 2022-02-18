Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.27. Assurant reported earnings of $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

AIZ traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.75. 2,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,565. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

