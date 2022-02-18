Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 414.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.07 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

