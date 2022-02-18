Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $434.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $438.90 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $301.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Citigroup cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,816 shares of company stock worth $19,825,565. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,590. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 145.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

