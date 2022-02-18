Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Gevo also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gevo.

GEVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gevo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gevo by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gevo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gevo by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 429,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gevo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,042,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850,912. The company has a market capitalization of $662.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

