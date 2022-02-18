Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Gevo also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gevo.
GEVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,042,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850,912. The company has a market capitalization of $662.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gevo (GEVO)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.