Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report sales of $227.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.84 million to $229.32 million. Groupon reported sales of $343.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $971.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $969.79 million to $973.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $953.62 million, with estimates ranging from $932.27 million to $974.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Groupon.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 23,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 271,210 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,966 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 555,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,959. Groupon has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $744.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

