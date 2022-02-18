Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Several research firms have commented on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after buying an additional 87,583 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

