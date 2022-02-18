Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Vericel posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

VCEL stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,518.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. Vericel has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

