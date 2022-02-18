Zacks: Analysts Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $815.95 Million

Equities analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post $815.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $836.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $795.90 million. ChampionX reported sales of $684.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ChampionX by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 67,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

