Zacks: Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.99 Million

Analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post $26.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.28 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $21.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.16 million to $116.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $123.85 million, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $131.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $225.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

