Zacks: Analysts Expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. Principal Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

