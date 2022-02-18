Zacks: Analysts Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report sales of $9.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.40 million and the highest is $10.10 million. SRAX posted sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.83 million to $31.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $45.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SRAX during the 4th quarter worth $5,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SRAX by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 411,468 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SRAX during the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SRAX by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

