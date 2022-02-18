Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Announce $2.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $2.59. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.25 and its 200 day moving average is $232.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

