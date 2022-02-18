Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post sales of $84.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.57 million to $86.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $70.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $307.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.93 million to $309.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $368.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,650. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

