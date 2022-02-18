Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,615,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $129.25. 26,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,420. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.59 and a 200 day moving average of $135.70. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

