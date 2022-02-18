Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.51. German American Bancorp reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.