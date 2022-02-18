Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humacyte.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 139,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,049. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

