Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post -$0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MacroGenics.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of MGNX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 640,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,427. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

