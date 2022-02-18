Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post sales of $2.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $11.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Ryder System stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,050,000 after buying an additional 125,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

