Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will announce $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.64. Toronto-Dominion Bank reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

