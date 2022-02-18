Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. V.F. posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,201. V.F. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

