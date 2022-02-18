Zacks: Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Several brokerages have commented on BSM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 206,335 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,198,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $10,365,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

