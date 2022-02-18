Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.22. Equifax reported earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $9.73 on Thursday, reaching $212.00. 1,031,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.89 and a 200-day moving average of $266.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.