Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.22. Equifax reported earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equifax.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $9.73 on Thursday, reaching $212.00. 1,031,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.89 and a 200-day moving average of $266.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
