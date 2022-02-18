Zacks: Brokerages Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 72.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after acquiring an additional 738,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $73,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.53. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

