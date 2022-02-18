Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.20. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.76. 33,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,988. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,301,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,201 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

