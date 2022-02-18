Zacks: Brokerages Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.13. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 204,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in HomeStreet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in HomeStreet by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in HomeStreet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

