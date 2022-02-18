Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.39. Meta Platforms reported earnings per share of $3.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year earnings of $12.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $16.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $22.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meta Platforms.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Shares of FB traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.71. 38,370,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,756,430. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $207.16 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $565.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.50.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,095 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Platforms (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.