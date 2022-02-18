Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.27). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.90. 5,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,296. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 375,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345,584 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

