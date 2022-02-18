Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Sell

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $428.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.61. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after buying an additional 5,732,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after buying an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after buying an additional 298,246 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 636,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

