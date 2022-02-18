Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to Sell

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LAC. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
