Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) to Hold

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box(R). The Company’s patented technology is used in the treatment of several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and diabetes. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PharmaCyte Biotech in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.36.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts predict that PharmaCyte Biotech will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

