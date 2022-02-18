Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Sell

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYX stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 1,785,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.