Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Sell

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “
SCYX stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.