Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “
NYSE TGS opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $779.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
