Zacks Investment Research Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.18.

Shares of BRZE opened at $51.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.88. Braze has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

