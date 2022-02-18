Zacks Investment Research Lowers EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EnerSys is set to benefit from solid product offerings and strengthening demand in transportation, defense and lithium-based battery technology end markets. A healthy backlog of $1.2 billion and innovation capabilities, as well as sound capital allocation strategy, add to its attractiveness. In third-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 2.02%, while declining 20.5% year over year. Shortages of product components, along with high freight and tariffs, and labor constraints, might be concerning for EnerSys in the fourth quarter. Effective pricing will be a relief. For the fiscal fourth quarter, it expects adjusted earnings of $1.11-$1.21 per share, down from $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. High debts and forex woes are other headwinds. In the past three months, EnerSys’ shares have underperformed the industry.”

Get EnerSys alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $72.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after buying an additional 52,607 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in EnerSys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 14.5% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.