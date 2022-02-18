Zacks Investment Research Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronet reported adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share for fourth-quarter 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 by 13.5% due to steep expenses. The company is persistently grappling with high operating expenses, which put pressure on margins. A weak ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders' funds. The balance sheet position is worrisome. The company's shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, its initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. Also, its digital transactions have been gaining traction for quite some time.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.83.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.52. The stock had a trading volume of 437,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

