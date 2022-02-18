Zacks Investment Research Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

HLUYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.17.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.