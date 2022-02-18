Zacks Investment Research Lowers NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NG stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 37,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $281,833.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $215,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,442. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

