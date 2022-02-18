Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) to Buy

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market cap of $523.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

